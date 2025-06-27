Meet James Walker-Gurley, newly elected Councillor for Reform in Nottinghamshire and cabinet member for economic development and asset management. Now watch the above video, courtesy of Political Custard. This has to be one of the most stand-out car crash interviews in recent history. He giggled through most of a media interview, cluelessly admitted he could not answer some questions about his portfolio and then read a prepared script (presumably written by officers) and stumbled on some of the big words.
Should we feel sorry for him for being dropped by his colleagues into a role for which he is clearly out of his depth? Or do we just assume Reform had no one better to appoint.
I am however reminded of the line from Lady White Adder in the second series of the BBC's Blackadder. "Has anyone ever told you you're a giggling imbecile?" she said to Lord Percy. The same question could be asked of Cllr Walker-Giggle!
