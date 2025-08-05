Not going up in flames

I booked my hotel for Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth a few days ago. And then came the news that there had been a fire at the Bournemouth International Conference Centre. Had I just been hit by bad timing? Was the conference about to be cancelled? Did I need to try to stop my hotel payment?
The early indications from the bods who run conference was that any questions about whether conference was going ahead could not be answered. And then along came the news today that the fire occurred outside the building, rather than inside where the massive cost of a cup of tea and a sandwich was normally enough to cause smoke to be given off by me anyway.
So thankfully, it looks like conference will go ahead. I have 6 weeks left to read the papers.
