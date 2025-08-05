The buffet is on!

I was at Sunniside Social Club last night to chair a meeting of the Sunniside History Society executive. Most of the business was about the AGM (which will be held in September) and about next year's speakers. Reports were agreed though one more is still to be written. The financial report showed we almost broke even. Almost but not quite. We had a deficit of £3.50. Last year we had a surplus of £0.50. Fortunately we run a tight ship and we have over £3,000 in the bank! The news that a donation has been offered to cover the cost of the Christmas buffet was greeted with general acclaim!
So far for next year we have 5 of the 12 speakers' slots filled. I will be doing two and my chosen subjects are "Flood" (about major floods over the millennia and how they impacted human society) and "Could Hitler have won?" Quite eclectic!
