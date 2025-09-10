Leaving your greens

The Greens had only one target seat in the local elections in Gateshead last year. While they closed the gap on Labour in Bridges ward, where Labour normally comfortably win on a low turnout, the Greens did not quite make it to victory in the ward. Labour won with a significantly reduced majority of 290. In September, along came a by-election in the ward. The Greens lost their coveted 2nd place in Bridges to the Lib Dems and we came within 65 votes of taking the seat from Labour.
Months later, we discovered the Green candidate had put her house on the market. And in the past few days, I got my hands on the latest Green Party leaflet in the ward which makes no mention of the Green candidate. It appears she has given up the pursuit of election victory. Nevertheless, I wish her all the best for the future.
An abandoned target seat is not something new for the Greens in Gateshead. Not long ago they had targeted Crawcrook and Greenside where they gradually eroded Labour's lead. And then the candidate gave up and the Greens' hopes of victory went up in smoke.
I doubt the Greens will be storming to victory in Gateshead in the local elections next year.
