One of the Lib Dems' most effective campaigners on Tyneside passed away on 30th December. Gerry Keating was elected to the former Tyne and Wear County Council in 1981 and then to Newcastle in 1986. Despite some breaks from the council, he served as a councillor for over 30 years. Knowing his health was deteriorating, he decided to stand down as councillor for North Jesmond in 2024. Gerry was someone who had campaigning in his DNA. Newcastle Lib Dems described hm as a "fine and principled servant of the city and of liberalism, and a man of integrity, insight and intellect."
Gerry's wife Lucy was a friend of mine from my time at Newcastle University in the late 1980s. Gerry and Lucy were great supports to each other. He will be an enormous loss to Newcastle and to the Lib Dems. RIP Gerry Keating.
