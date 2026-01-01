Thank you and goodbye 2025

So 2025 is over. How was it for me? Well, not a bad year actually. Our farm was productive. We've sold lots of livestock. The hens played their part in the success by producing a mountain of eggs. The apple crop was gigantic. Meanwhile, two of our milking goats have produced a lake of milk even though one of them failed to produce any kids this year. On the downside, the hot dry weather, combined with greedy wild deer, destroyed our potato crop.
In the world of politics, Gateshead had no local elections last year. However, Gateshead Lib Dems were out every week (sometimes nearly every day) delivering Focus newsletters and campaigning for the local elections in May 2026. Shoe leather has been well worn. While we are battling to remove Labour from power after 52 years in control of Gateshead, Labour activity was minimal. We heard on the grapevine last year that lots of Labour councillors will retire this May, and new Labour candidates are hard to come by. Whether or not there will be a near total wipeout of Labour in May, as there was in 2025 in neighbouring Co Durham, is an issue that will be resolved in just 4 months.
So, lots to do, but I'm quietly confident that 2026 will see a significant step forward for Gateshead Lib Dems.
