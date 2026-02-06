Great talk at the history society

We had our monthly meeting of Sunniside History Society on Wednesday. The speaker was Liz Purcell who gave a talk about horses in warfare. It was a fascinating presentation. Numbers attending were up as well. The next meeting is on Wednesday 4th March when we will be looking at some of the slides and photos which the society received from Francis Newman, one of the founders of the organisation. Francis passed away a few years ago but he gave us his entire photo collection. For historians, it is a treasure trove.
