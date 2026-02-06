The Sunniside Heron

Last week when I was delivering Focus in Sunniside I spotted a Heron in the pond next to Kingsway, opposite Riding Barns Way. Herons are not a common sight in the village and it's been a few years since I last saw one. Nevertheless, there are enough of them to cause people to net their garden ponds in Sunniside. I doubt however that the Heron I saw was going to have a successful day catching goldfish. This pond drains the neighbouring field and normally dries up in the summer. Nevertheless, seeing the heron in Sunniside was a pleasure.
