Christmas donkeys 7 months early

At 10.30pm on Wednesday evening, I had just finished my dinner and just watched one of my favourite episodes of Dr Who (Genesis of the Daleks) when the phone rang. It was a resident of Streetgate, advising me that there were three donkeys on his drive! He asked me if I knew who owned them. The only donkeys in the Streetgate area are housed in stables near my farm. I guessed they had escaped from there and had followed the bridlepath to Streetgate. I phoned the owner who immediately headed to the stables though it was a half hour drive.
In the meantime, I walked over to Streetgate to find the donkeys, various residents and two police officers on the drive of the house where the donkeys had ended up. I explained that the owner was heading over but it would take half an hour to get there. The decision was taken to walk the donkeys back to the stables along the main road with one police in front with a torch and the police car bringing up the rear. I was at the front as well as I was the only one there who knew where to take them and I also had a torch. It took about 15 minutes to walk them back. There were, understandably, lots of twitching curtains.
Shortly after arriving at the stables, the owner arrived and got the donkeys into another paddock. Everyone then headed back home (with a story to tell!) and I got a ride in the back of the police car so I could give the officer directions on how to get back to Whickham.
The three donkeys are known as the Christmas Donkeys as they were booked last year for the Sunniside Christmas tree lights switch on (see photo above). We hope to have them back in November for this year's events, just not 7 months early!
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