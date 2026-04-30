Another missing Reform candidate

Take a look at the above screenshot of Reform's High Fell Facebook page in which they announce their 3 candidates for the ward. Look at the first line: "our 3 candidates". But there are only two candidates featured. On the Council's statement of nominations, Danielle Cavanagh is listed as a Reform High Fell candidate, alongside her two colleagues pictured above. So why the disappearance from the Reform campaign?
As with Peter Gray, there has been no public announcement about Ms Cavanagh so we are left to speculate about what's happened. As with Peter Gray, and Reform's BNP candidate David Prior, Cavanagh remains of the ballot whether she likes it or not. The deadline for withdrawal has been and gone. So stepping back or resigning from the campaign, or as with Prior, having been sacked, makes no difference. They are all still on the ballot papers and each one could potentially be elected (watch out for the by-elections).
The absence of Cavanagh from the Reform publicity may just be an oversight. An accident. A cock up. Or she may have stepped back from the campaign because she is unhappy with what's happening. Maybe she finds the campaign hard going or perhaps it was something of a mistake to stand. Perhaps she has seen what has happened to people with a past that has resurfaced.
The people of High Fell need to know what Cavanagh's status is. And if elected, does she intend staying on as a councillor or does she will she resign and cause a rather expensive by-election?
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