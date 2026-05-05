Final deliveries

We are moving inexorably towards polling day. So here's a short round up of what I've been doing. On Saturday I was in Ryton delivering leaflets aimed at squeezing what's left of the collapsing Labour vote. On Sunday there was an action day in Dunston Hill and Whickham East. I was there to help deliver Focus leaflets. Monday may well have been a bank holiday but I was delivering Focuses in Whickham. And on Monday evening, I was in the Lib Dem office printing yet more leaflets. This morning I had to drop off the leaflets I had printed. And tonight I will be out delivering.....yes, a load more letters and leaflets!
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