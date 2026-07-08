Pantomime or politics?

Lots of sleeze allegations and Farage is in trouble. In an attempt to distract attention away from his troubles, Reform have come up with an amazing plan - have a by-election by resigning, even though Farage claims he has done nothing wrong. Yet the great plan has fallen at the first hurdle. None of the other political parties will play along with Farage's game. So Farage looks set to fight Count Binface for the resulting vacancy in Clacton. This is hardly Farage versus the Establishment, more a case of the Reform pantomime coming to Clacton. What we could do with however is some real politics. Just don't look to Reform to provide them.
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