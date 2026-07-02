Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Campaigner
Thursday, July 02, 2026
Trip to the Hoppings
The Hoppings (the largest travelling fair in Europe) were in Newcastle recently. Thankfully I decided not to go on any of the rides (which seem to get taller, faster and bigger every year.) Here's the video I shot.
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Jonathan Wallace
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7:38 PM
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