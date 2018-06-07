Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Planting Up Whickham
On Sunday I was in Whickham to help the volunteers from Planting Up Whickham to plant the flower beds on Church Green. Job done by midday. In a few weeks' time, the flowerbeds will look great.
Posted by
jonathanwallace
at
12:17 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment