Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Tanfield Railway Steam Gala Weekend
The Tanfield Railway is partly in my ward in Gateshead and on Sunday, they hosted a steam gala. Of particular interest to me was the Dunston No. 15, a steam locomotive that was built in Newcastle in 1942 and was used at the Dunston power station until 1972 when it was retired and moved out of the North East. This was its first return visit to the region.
There was also a vintage car rally at the Tanfield Railway which brought back memories of the 1970s!
