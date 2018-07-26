About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Lighting Up Sunniside Fayre
Lighting Up Sunniside, a group I helped set up to raise the funds for a Christmas tree in the village, held its first community fayre recently in the Whinnies Community Garden. Alas, I had a group meeting in the morning but I was able to make it to the fayre for the opening at 1pm. The event raised a third of the money we need to pay for the tree. Other events will be held soon.
