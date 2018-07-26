About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Visiting Hill Top School
Following our recent visit to Whickham School with our goats, we got a call from Hill Top School in Gateshead asking if we would take them there as well. So on Monday last week, we made a journey across the borough with 2 goats in the back of the land rover. The event was a success.
Since then, I've had a further request to take the goats to a community centre later this year!
