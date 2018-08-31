About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, August 31, 2018
My Wednesday meetings - library and history
On Wednesday, I had two meetings to attend, both in the evening. The first was the trustees of Whickham Voluntary Library where we discussed ambitions and aspirations for the building. The second was the executive of Sunniside History Society to put final preparations in place for the AGM next week. We also drew up some provisional plans for the year ahead.
