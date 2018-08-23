Thursday, August 23, 2018
Protect and Survive - government advice on how to survive the Brexit nuclear bomb
There is something awfully familiar about the government's Brexit No-Deal advice. Those of use who are old enough to remember the 1970s and 80s will recall the "Protect and Survive" advice in which we were told how to sit out a nuclear war by taking shelter under the dining room table. After a few days, it would be safe to go out into the fallout (provided you were over 30 years of age). Always remember to wear rubber gloves and clean wellies if you needed to pop outside to see whether any of your neighbours had survived the nuclear blast.
Somehow, the new Brexit advice looks horribly like a recycling of the 1970s. I hope they don't bring back flares.
