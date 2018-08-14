About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Visiting Marley Hill Bowling Club
Marley Hill Bowling Club are preparing for a community asset transfer of their bowling green. Members will take on the running of the facility from Gateshead Council in the near future. I visited the club last night at members' request to take some photos for our next Focus newsletter. I agreed some time ago to help the club promote their activities so the photos will be used for that purpose.
No comments:
Post a Comment