Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Bin emptying days to change
Normal bin collection dates will be affected by Chistmas and New Year over the coming weeks.
You can check when your waste and recycling bins are due to be collected on this link.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
10:03 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment