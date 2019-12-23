Monday, December 23, 2019
Goodbye Neil
Neil Weatherley was a true gentleman. Sadly, he passed away on 11th December. He will be a loss to Gateshead Council where he had served as a Labour councillor for twenty years. A former mayor, he chaired meetings fairly, ensuring my side was heard with respect. All sides regarded him in a pleasant, positive light.
His funeral service was held today at Birtley Crematorium. Fittingly, it was packed with so many people that there were crowds standing for the service outside the building.
Goodbye Neil and rest in peace.
