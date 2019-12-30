Monday, December 30, 2019
Congratulations Peter
Congratulations to my colleague Peter Craig, Lib Dem councillor for Whickham North, whose work in the local community is to be recognised with the award of the British Empire Medal. Peter has been the key organiser who got Friends of Chase Park, Lighting Up Whickham and Planting Up Whickham off the ground. He is also one of the main organisers of the Whickham Remembrance Parade and Service, now the biggest in Gateshead. There are many other groups that Peter has helped form or run (or both). This is a well deserved honour.
Peter, pictured above, at the Whickham Remembrance Parade in November.
