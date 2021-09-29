Checking the technology

An interesting meeting partly spent in the concert room of Sunniside Social Club tonight. This is the venue where, before the pandemic, we held the monthly meetings of Sunniside History Society. Since then, meetings have been online but next week we return to having physical meetings though we are retaining the opportunity for people to attend the meeting via Zoom. Tonight was all about testing the technology and the new projector. To our surprise, we got everything to work!
On Wednesday next week at 7pm, David Goldwater will be talking about the latest discoveries at Vindolanda. All welcome.
