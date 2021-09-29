Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Not panic buying
No panic buying from me! I got £20 worth of petrol for our Nissan Note today though the limit was £35. I rarely have the tank more than half full. I wasn't going to do anything different today.
