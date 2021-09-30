Jonathan Wallace
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Well done Peter!
My friend and colleague, Cllr Peter Craig, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community. He was presented with his medal recently. I was there to take the photos and video.
