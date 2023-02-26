A postponed surprise

On Thursday evening I went to a Belinda Carlisle concert at the Sage, Gateshead. There is a bit of a back story to this. The two tickets were bought by Richard, two years ago, for a concert in October 2021. In September 2021, Richard went into hospital where he died in the early hours of Saturday 23rd October. On Friday 22nd, he mentioned the concert to me, believing it was due to be held that evening. He suggested I get in touch with the organisers to tell them about Richard in the hope that they would put us at the front of the hall. Alas, Richard was in no fit state to leave his hospital bed as he was too ill. He died a few hours later.
What neither of us realised was that the concert had been postponed. The first I knew of this was the arrival of the new tickets a couple of weeks ago. I decided to go to the concert, as much out of respect to Richard as anything else. A great time had by all. I just wish Richard had been there to enjoy it.
No comments:
Post a Comment