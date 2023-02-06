Monday, February 06, 2023

Time running out to give your views

Time is running out for residents to have their say on Council plans to slash the budget for street cleaning and a host of other environmental services. The Labour run Council are proposing £970,000 in cuts to environmental services, including: 

  • less winter gritting
  • cuts in street cleaning
  • reductions in grass cutting
  • fewer staff to look after our parks
  • weed control will be cut in half
Meanwhile, some environmental services will end completely. These includes:
  • getting rid of staff who remove graffiti and the Council’s dog warden
  • ending the volunteer support service for parks.

The consultation ends on midnight on 9th February.
