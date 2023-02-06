Time running out to give your views

Time is running out for residents to have their say on Council plans to slash the budget for street cleaning and a host of other environmental services. The Labour run Council are proposing £970,000 in cuts to environmental services, including:
- less winter gritting
- cuts in street cleaning
- reductions in grass cutting
- fewer staff to look after our parks
- weed control will be cut in half
- getting rid of staff who remove graffiti and the Council’s dog warden
- ending the volunteer support service for parks.
The consultation ends on midnight on 9th February.
