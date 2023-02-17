Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Friday, February 17, 2023
Delivering in Sunniside
200 Focuses delivered this afternoon in Sunniside, in between feeding the livestock, cleaning out the chick house, milking the goat and rushing our newest lamb to the vet.
