Booking conference

I recently decided to book my place at Lib Dem conference in September. The booking went in 3 hours before the early bird offer ended. Last year I booked a place at Brighton conference. The hotel was booked. I had even booked my seat on the coach service (the train network was expected to be closed due to strike action) and then the Queen died, causing conference to be cancelled. Fortunately I got my money back on the hotel but I had to write off the coach fare.
This year we are back to Bournemouth. Hopefully, after the pandemic and the passing of the Queen, this year conference will actually go ahead. We live in hope.
No comments:
Post a Comment