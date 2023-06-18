Sunday, June 18, 2023

Whickham eFocus no. 183

Gateshead Lib Dems published another eFocus last week, edition no. 183. Issues covered include:

  • Local Lib Dem Team says "Thank You!";
  • Local election results;
  • The picture across Gateshead;
  • Changes to local wards;
  • Time to cut Gateshead Council down to size;
  • Church Green flowerbeds ready for summer;
  • Date for Dunston Pool decision;
  • Planting Up Sunniside launched;
  • Volunteering at The Whinnies;
  • Application for stables in Sunniside;
  • Wildathon at Shibdon Pond
  • And finally - back to those election results.
You can read eFocus on this link.

