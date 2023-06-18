Whickham eFocus no. 183

Gateshead Lib Dems published another eFocus last week, edition no. 183. Issues covered include:
- Local Lib Dem Team says "Thank
You!";
- Local election results;
- The picture across Gateshead;
- Changes to local wards;
- Time to cut Gateshead Council down to
size;
- Church Green flowerbeds ready for summer;
- Date for Dunston Pool decision;
- Planting Up Sunniside launched;
- Volunteering at The Whinnies;
- Application for stables in Sunniside;
- Wildathon at Shibdon Pond
- And finally - back to those election
results.
