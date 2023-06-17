Delivering in the sun

Delivering Focus leaflets in my ward of Whickham South and Sunniside over the past week has reminded me how leaflets were delivered in Greek general elections some decades ago. It was my first trip abroad and David and I were in Crete for 2 week. There was a general election on at the same time so we went along to one of the centre/centre left rallies and watched as people sang the campaign songs. It all looked rather fun compared to elections back home. A couple of days later, we watched as a campaign vehicle pulled up at a bus stop in Herakleon, blasted the people waiting for a bus through the loud speakers and then tossed a load of leaflets out through the window! No one picked up a leaflet to read it. I'm pleased to say that this is something that has not caught on back home though given the number of Labour leaflets we've seen scattered on the ground in various places in Gateshead, people could be forgiven for thinking otherwise.
