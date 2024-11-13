Gateshead Food Partnership Meeting

I was pleased to be able to attend the first meeting of the Gateshead Food partnership last Friday. I wasn't sure whether I was there as councillor, farmer, voluntary sector or all 3. I had raised the idea of Gateshead having a conference to bring together food producers, suppliers and voluntary organisations involved with distributing food with the Council Leader Martin Gannon before the pandemic. Better late than never! Speeches in the morning focused mainly on food poverty. In the afternoon it was more about the practicalities. Hopefully, the meeting will bear fruit (sorry about the pun) by leading to action to address food poverty and food waste while boosting health.
