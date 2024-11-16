North East Lib Dem regional conference was held at Spenneymoor Town Hall in Co Durham today. There was a good turnout from Gateshead (see the photos in this post). It was a good conference. The training session on dealing with small parties such as the Greens and Reform was particularly useful. I was able to talk about the Green's campaign in the Bridges ward by-election in Gateshead in which the Greens' vote halved and they fell into 3rd place. It was the Greens' only target in Gateshead. Not any more!
