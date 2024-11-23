No show at the fair

I was due to take some of our goats to the Whickham Library Christmas fair this morning. They would have been cunningly disguised as reindeer. Sadly, the weather has put an end to that plan. We are under about 10cm of snow that started falling about 6am. Goats and snow don't mix!
This is the 2nd cancellation for the goats at a local fair. The Sunniside Community Hub are switching on their Christmas lights on Saturday 30th November but my diary has been double booked. We've agreed to take the goats to the Easter fair next year instead.
