Action days in Birtley South and Birtley North and Lamesley

Over the weekend, Gateshead Lib Dems held another two action days, this time in Birtley South and Birtley North and Lamesley wards. Sadly, I was unable to attend. Instead, on Saturday I was tied up printing 25,000 address labels for our next mailing to voters. On Sunday I was at a training event. The two Birtley wards are interesting as far as the May local elections are concerned. Birtley South is represented by two Lib Dem councillors - Paul Elliott and Joe Sowerby - and one Labour (Daniel Weatherley). Both of our seats are recent gains (2023 and 2024) from Labour. Joe's majority was an eye wateringly tight five votes.
Meanwhile, Birtley North and Lamesley has been Labour held for decades. Normally Labour are returned with a comfortable majority but there is a significant non-Labour vote which can line up behind a party that is doing well nationally. In recent years, the Conservatives got a good showing in the ward when Boris Johnson was popular. Before that, UKIP once received a good number of votes (but still lost) and even further back in time the independent "Liberals" were within 150 votes of winning. The ward has not been intensively campaigned until now. The Lib Dems are campaigning hard in the ward.
We are not yet aware of the intentions of Daniel Weatherley in Birtley South. Even if he does decide to stand again, Labour are faced with finding two other candidates as well. We are not hearing of anything happening on the ground with regards to Labour candidates in the ward. Over the border in Birtley North, Labour have suffered a defection by Jane McCoid to the Independents. At this point, we have no information on her intentions. One Labour councillor (Sheila Gallagher) is retiring. Labour however have found two new candidates and therefore will present a full slate in the ward to voters in the May local elections. It seems Labour's Birtley North branch went for an early selection in the ward as their candidates were chosen last autumn. In the shrinking pool of what's left of Labour members willing to stand for the Council, Birtley North Labour snaffled up the available candidates early, unlike their counterparts south of the border.
For all parties, the clock is ticking on candidate selection. 66 candidates are needed for a full slate. Lib Dems are over 60 as I write. The final selections will take place soon. We hear that Labour may not field candidates for every seat. I will believe that when it happens. My 40 year experience of Labour on Gateshead Council is that they have always stood in every seat. I can't believe they won't apply the drag nets to haul in a few "volunteers"....but there is always a first for everything.
No comments:
Post a Comment