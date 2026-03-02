Conference agenda has arrived

Last week, the agenda for Lib Dem spring conference arrived. Conference is again being held in York, a favourite for the March gathering. Back in 2012 it was held at the Sage, Gateshead, which made attendance much easier. York however is only an hour on the train. I've had a quick look through the agenda. Most of what interests me is the training and there are plenty of sessions from which to choose. Fringe meetings are another favourite of mine. If I have time, I will also attend some of the debates in the main conference hall. What I need to do however is spend some time going through the agenda in detail. I've got 2 weeks to get that sorted.
