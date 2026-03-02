Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Monday, March 02, 2026
Sunniside street surgery photo
This photo of our street surgery in Sunniside on Saturday arrived a bit too late for inclusion in an earlier post but here it is now, in all its splendour! Our next surgery is Saturday 28th March 2026 at Whickham Library.
