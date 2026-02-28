Letters and toasties

But at 11.30am, by which time all the bundles had gone, we had our second surgery of the day, on Sunniside Front Street, outside Sun Hill. Those attending were myself, Cllr Marilynn Ord, Cllr Jonathan Mohammed, Cllr Susan Craig and Cllr Peter Craig. Two people passing in vehicles shouted abuse and made gestures with hands/fingers but these were outvoted by the 6 people who tooted their horns supporting us!
Meanwhile Peter headed up to the Potters Wheel to get a couple of takeaway coffees. Outside the building he discovered an army of two Reform party members who had met up to do some leafletting. I hope they enjoyed seeing our giant diamond corex posters!
Once the surgery was over, we headed to the warmth of Sunniside Social Club for toasties. Very enjoyable!
No comments:
Post a Comment