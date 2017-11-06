Back to Costa Coffee

I am now the carer for my friend Richard, and have been since the start of the summer. Alas, he has had to go back into hospital. It means I am, yet again, doing daily visits to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. And that inevitably will lead to a daily visit to the Costa Coffee on level 2 of the hospital. We have dubbed the place Costa Fortune, for obvious reasons. I am hoping that this current hospital residency is going to be shorter than the previous ones. Fingers crossed!
Very sorry to hear about your friend, and hope he is not too long in hospital.
the choice (where available !) is difficult between Costa Coffee (pay tax not Fairtrade) and Starbucks who don't pay tax but have Fairtrade.
maybe if you feel up to it and a bit of chat - ask if they are going to be Fairtrade ....
