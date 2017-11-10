Photos from North East Regional Conference

North East Lib Dem regional conference was held last Saturday so here are a few of the photos I took of proceedings.
Regional chair, Amanda Hopgood, introduces guest speaker Vince Cable.
Northern Durham were the winners of the Alastair Wardlaw trophy given to the party which shows greatest membership engagement and growth.
The President's Award, for greatest contribution to the regional party, went to Ian Jones of Middlesbrough.
Dave Fawcett of Gateshead was awarded the Frances Foote Wood award for the individual who showed greatest commitment to the party and fighting for liberal democracy. Dave wasn't able to attend the conference so his award was collected by Low Fell Councillor Daniel Duggan.
Craig Martin and Stephen O'Brien, two of our newest councillors, gave a presentation on choosing a ward and winning it. I think both were born after I was first elected in 1987. That makes me feel rather old.
