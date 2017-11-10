Friday, November 10, 2017

Photos from North East Regional Conference

North East Lib Dem regional conference was held last Saturday so here are a few of the photos I took of proceedings.

North East Lib Dems regional conference Nov 17 (1)

Regional chair, Amanda Hopgood, introduces guest speaker Vince Cable.

North East Lib Dems regional conference Nov 17 (4)

Northern Durham were the winners of the Alastair Wardlaw trophy given to the party which shows greatest membership engagement and growth.

North East Lib Dems regional conference Nov 17 (6)

The President's Award, for greatest contribution to the regional party, went to Ian Jones of Middlesbrough.

North East Lib Dems regional conference Nov 17 (5)

Dave Fawcett of Gateshead was awarded the Frances Foote Wood award for the individual who showed greatest commitment to the party and fighting for liberal democracy. Dave wasn't able to attend the conference so his award was collected by Low Fell Councillor Daniel Duggan.

North East Lib Dems regional conference Nov 17 (8)

Craig Martin and Stephen O'Brien, two of our newest councillors, gave a presentation on choosing a ward and winning it. I think both were born after I was first elected in 1987. That makes me feel rather old.


