Keep the replies coming in

I was door-knocking again on Saturday in Dunston, with local Lib Dem campaigner Kevin McClurey. We were carrying out our petition calling for the derelict Dunston Hill School to be demolished and the site to be used for affordable housing. We got a good response as there is increasing annoyance among residents that the old school has been left to deteriorate over the past three years.
Replies to the petition are still coming in so if you want to sign and haven't yet done so, please return your petition to us as soon as possible.
