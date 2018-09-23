Sunday, September 23, 2018
Labour taking the biscuit
On Thursday Gateshead's first full council after the recess was held. One of the issues on the cabinet report was the need to address how to reduce the use of single-use plastics. I pointed out that while this is a welcome move (I was attacking single use plastics on this blog a decade ago) there is an element of hypocrisy. Biscuits are served up at the start of all council meetings. Not just any old biscuits, but individually plastic wrapped ones. Frankly, councillors taking the biscuit at the start of meetings is not a good use of our resources. About 5 years ago, I successfully got an end to biscuits at meetings. It made me even less popular with councillors than normal. And then a year or so later biscuits made a reappearance, but this time they were individually wrapped. The amount of unnecessary waste from this is substantial. And as council taxpayers, we have to pay for its disposal.
So it's time to axe the biscuits at Gateshead. More on this in my Thursday diary above.
