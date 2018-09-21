Friday, September 21, 2018
The wrong housing
One of my reasons for leaving conference early was to attend Gateshead Council planning committee meeting on Wednesday morning to speak against an application for 8 houses and 2 bungalows on land between Sun Hill Court and Starling Walk in Sunniside. I have no problem with this vacant site being used for housing but in a number of discussions with officers and the political leadership of the council, the ward councillors identified this site for housing for older people, a view generally accepted by the Leader and officers. The planning application in question did not fit into the aspiration for the site.
Furthermore, it is out of keeping with the bungalows on Starling Walk and could lead to the loss of privacy for residents of Sun Hill and potential residents of the new development.
The video above is my speech to the committee. The end result is that a site visit will take place before the final decision is taken.
