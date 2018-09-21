Friday, September 21, 2018
Returning from Conference
On Tuesday I missed the last day of conference so that I could return home to Gateshead. I had a meeting in the afternoon of the health scrutiny committee which was discussing the proposed closure of Dunston Hill Hospital. I had already been in touch with one of the staff members from the hospital and I was determined to be at the meeting to raise concerns about the consultation process being driven by the need to sell off the site for housing, rather than the needs of patients.
