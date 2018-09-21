Friday, September 21, 2018
Planning, poverty and planting
On Wednesday I had three meetings: planning in the morning where I was speaking against an application for housing at Starling Walk (see my previous post); a seminar on tackling poverty in the afternoon and Planting Up Whickham in the evening.
At the poverty meeting, I discovered that the council is now setting up a scheme to collect fresh produce from wholesalers on the Team Valley which is still within date use but only just (resulting in retailers not wanting to buy it). There are no specific plans yet on what to do with the produce but I did suggest contacting groups that could convert it into meals in community cafes or preserves - I even recommended the WI.
More details of my day in the above video diary.
