As close as it gets

I was right to dismiss polls suggesting an easy win for Biden. My approach of "believe it when it happens" when it comes to getting rid of Trump has served me well. I stayed up til 2am to watch the presidential results come in and went to bed not knowing which way the election would go. It is fortunately looking better for Biden this evening though it is not yet in the bag.
Of course, Biden could be derailed by Trump undermining the legitimacy of the election. If any case is taken to the supreme Court, we could be in for an interesting time with the now built in Republican majority potentially blocking thee election of Biden. We're that to happen, it could look something like aa coup. The US would then be in danger of looking more like Belarus than the greatest democracy on the planet.
Anyway, time to go to bed so I can wake up tomorrow in lockdown.
No comments:
Post a Comment