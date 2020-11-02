I will believe it when I see it

Tomorrow is polling day, not for us but for the USA. Biden is ahead in the polls. Lots of early and postal voting has taken place and it is believed this will benefit the Democrats. But there is that nagging doubt at the back of my mind . Could Trump win again? After all, he wasn't supposed to win last time. The polls had Hilary Clinton ahead. Indeed, she was ahead in the popular vote by 3 million. The electoral college however is the child of the first past the post voting system which declared as winner the person who was 2nd past the post. So, I will believe Trump is beaten only when I have actually seen it happen.
Good luck Democrats tomorrow.
