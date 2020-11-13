Friday, November 13, 2020

 We have had 2 more eFocuses published in Gateshead this week. The first was for Low Fell, bringing the total number of editions to 76. Issues covered include:

  • Call for plan to remove barriers
  • Remembrance in Low Fell 
  • Progress on getting a new free cash machine on the Fell
  • Covid testing centre opens at Central Library
  • Low Fell library's Ring and Read Service

The second, published tonight, was edition 146 for the Whickham area. Issues covered include:
  • Remembrance wreaths laid in Whickham, Dunston, Swalwell and Marley Hill;
  • Award for Chase Park;
  • Covid testing centre opens next to the Central Library;
  • Dentists are still open;
  • Ring and Read at Whickham Library;
  • Whinnies pop up shop;
  • Whickham Christmas tree in place;
  • 70s quiz - all welcome to join in;
  • Next virtual coffee morning;
  • Whickham Rotary backs local communities.

