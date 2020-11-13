We have had 2 more eFocuses published in Gateshead this week. The first was for Low Fell, bringing the total number of editions to 76. Issues covered include:
- Call for plan to remove barriers
- Remembrance in Low Fell
- Progress on getting a new free cash machine on the Fell
- Covid testing centre opens at Central Library
- Low Fell library's Ring and Read Service
The second, published tonight, was edition 146 for the Whickham area. Issues covered include:
- Remembrance wreaths laid in Whickham, Dunston, Swalwell and Marley Hill;
- Award for Chase Park;
- Covid testing centre opens next to the Central Library;
- Dentists are still open;
- Ring and Read at Whickham Library;
- Whinnies pop up shop;
- Whickham Christmas tree in place;
- 70s quiz - all welcome to join in;
- Next virtual coffee morning;
- Whickham Rotary backs local communities.
