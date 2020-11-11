Gateshead covid cases increasing

I'm sitting in my dining room at home in another meeting, courtesy of Microsoft Teams. This meeting is a Gateshead Council advisory group and today, we are looking at the latest information about the impact of, you guessed it (!) covid. Worryingly, Gateshead's figures continue to rise, with a rate greater than elsewhere in the North East. There is no information yet as to why Gateshead is doing worse than out neighbours. An interesting map we have just seen shows that the infection is spread out across the borough, not concentrated in any particular area. So we have community spread of the illness. So please everyone, wear a mask, wash hands regularly, stay away from busy areas, mix only with your own household.
